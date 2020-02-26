Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust (LON:SST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $926.00

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 926 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 926 ($12.18), with a volume of 45959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 946 ($12.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.09.

In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 953 ($12.54) per share, with a total value of £47,650 ($62,680.87).

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

