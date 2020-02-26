Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $199.00

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 199 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.64), with a volume of 421804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

