Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Shares of Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 171257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.38. The company has a market cap of $13.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Simon Horgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

