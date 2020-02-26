Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07), with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.67.

About Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

