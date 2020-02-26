Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Nu-Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NUOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 33229919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG)

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

