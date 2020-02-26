Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Caesarstone Put Options (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,008 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,668% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,294,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 200,520 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 254,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesarstone by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 473,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

