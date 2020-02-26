Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Caesarstone Put Options (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,008 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,668% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.
