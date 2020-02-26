Noodles & Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the average volume of 201 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $370.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

