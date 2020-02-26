Noodles & Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the average volume of 201 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $370.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zinc Media Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.25
Zinc Media Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.25
Noodles & Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Noodles & Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
AlarmCom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
AlarmCom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
HP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
HP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qurate Retail Inc Series A Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qurate Retail Inc Series A Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report