HP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 56,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of 943% compared to the average volume of 5,450 call options.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 279.93% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

