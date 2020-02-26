Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Murphy Oil Call Options (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,337 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,059% compared to the average volume of 288 call options.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.16. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,579 shares of company stock worth $345,173. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $17,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,868,000 after buying an additional 628,776 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

