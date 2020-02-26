Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Qurate Retail Inc Series A Call Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 571.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 342,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 206,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

