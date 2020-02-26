Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of MMD opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

