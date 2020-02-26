iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 292,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50,012 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,588,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

