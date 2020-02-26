Cetera Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 27,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 124.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

