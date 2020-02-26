Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,823 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $16,448,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,557.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $430,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

