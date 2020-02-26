Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $378,000.

RPG opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.89 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

