Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LYFT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LYFT by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $997,611 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

LYFT stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. Research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

