Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.