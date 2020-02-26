Cetera Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

