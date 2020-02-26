Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,234 shares of the airline’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 35,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

