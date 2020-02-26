Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

CINF stock opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

