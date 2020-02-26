Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.