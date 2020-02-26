Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $92.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

