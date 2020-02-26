Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

