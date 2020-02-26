Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SID opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

