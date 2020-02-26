Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

