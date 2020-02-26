Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 193,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 137,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

