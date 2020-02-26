Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

JKF stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

