Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $219,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

