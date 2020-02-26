596 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Illumina by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $269.95 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.