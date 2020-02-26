New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NRZ opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

