Cetera Investment Advisers Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 263,870 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $34.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

