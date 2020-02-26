Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IECS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000.

Shares of BATS:IECS opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

