1,456 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

