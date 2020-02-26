Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

