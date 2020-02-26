Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

