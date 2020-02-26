Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $60.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

