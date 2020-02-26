Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $266.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

