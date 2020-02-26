Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

