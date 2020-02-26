Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.35% of Norwood Financial worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,909,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 207.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wood & Company raised their target price on shares of Norwood Financial to $9,702.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, SVP John H. Sanders sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. Norwood Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

