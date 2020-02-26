Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 263.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.