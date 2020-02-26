Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $185.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

