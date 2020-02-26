Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Unilever by 35.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 79.4% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

UL stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

