Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 5,756 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 355,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 133,783 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

