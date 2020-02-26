Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,188 Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.