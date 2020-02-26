Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.41.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGP. Banco Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

