Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,150,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.43.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $206.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.46. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

