10,629 Shares in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.