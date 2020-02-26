1,577 Shares in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,294,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $107.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

