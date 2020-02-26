Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

