Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTEU opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

